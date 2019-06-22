Home Entertainment English

Radhika Apte plays World War II spy in 'Liberte: A Call to Spy'

The actres plays Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker, the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

Published: 22nd June 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika with her co-stars of 'Liberte: A Call to Spy'

Radhika with her co-stars of 'Liberte: A Call to Spy' (Photo| Instagram/ @Radhikaofficial)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Radhika Apte will be seen essaying World War II heroine, a British spy, in her forthcoming Hollywood film 'Liberte: A Call to Spy '. The actor headed to the UK on Friday for the premiere of her film at the Edinburg Film Festival. Sharing a picture of her with her female co-stars on Instagram, Radhika added a hashtag 'Reunion'.

Meanwhile, the 'Shor in the City' actor also unveiled her first look from the film a day ago on Instagram. She shared a collage of her alongside a picture of the real Noor Inayat Khan, a spy during the World War II. Also known as Nora Baker, she was the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

The film also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas who has also written the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few. Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher has helmed the film. The forthcoming film based on true incidents is set 75 years ago in World War II when Winston Churchill creates a spy organisation 'SOE' in order to disturb the Nazi war machine.

The newly created spy organisation recruits a female spy lead, Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), who further hires two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Meghan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and an Indian Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women build a new spy network and stop Hitler.

Apart from her stint at the international film industry, Radhika will also be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. The shooting for the film wrapped up in April. The Honey Trehan directorial is a crime thriller set in rural Indian and also stars Shweta Tripathi.

TAGS
Edinburg Film Festival Liberte A Call to Spy World War II World War II Indian spy World War II female spy
