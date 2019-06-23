Home Entertainment English

'Aquaman' spin-off 'The Trench' will be more of monster horror movie: James Wan

Aquaman director says that it's going to play more like a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film.

Director James Wan

Director James Wan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Wan has revealed that "The Trench", spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman", will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie.

Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted "Aquaman", The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Wan said, "We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much."

"But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more like a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the Aquaman world," he added.

Producer Peter Safran had confirmed in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in "The Trench".

He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first "Aquaman".

The makers are planning to release the film before "Aquaman 2" which is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

