Home Entertainment English

Kristin Davis 'lost sleep' over 'Friends' guest role

The "Sex and the City" alum featured as Erin, Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, for one episode of the hit NBC sitcom in 2000.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kristin Davis. (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kristin Davis says she was so nervous about her guest appearance in "Friends" that she ended up losing sleep.

The "Sex and the City" alum featured as Erin, Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, for one episode of the hit NBC sitcom in 2000.

"I remember losing sleep. 'Sex and the City' was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin, losing sleep, partly because of the live audience, but partly because you're in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you're trying to make sure you're fitting yourself in there properly," Davis told Today.com.

The actor said she was sceptical about landing her jokes correctly on the beloved series.

"I remember, like, 'Will I set that joke up okay? Will Matt be happy? Will I just go blank?' "Things go through your head when you're in those situations that are heightened like that. Obviously, it was the highest of the high at that point," she said.

Davis went on to become a household name as Charlotte York from "Sex and the City" from 1998-2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex and the City Friends  Kristin Davis Matt LeBlanc Joeys girlfriend
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp