Home Entertainment English

Michael B Jordan to lead new 'Matrix' movie directed by Lana Wachowski: Reports

Rumours about a new 'Matrix' film started doing the rounds after 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski let slip that the Wachowskis were planning a fourth movie.

Published: 25th June 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Michael B Jordon is reportedly set to replace Keanu Reeves in a new 'Matrix' movie, to be directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three films in the franchise along with Lily Wachowski.

According to Movie Web, the project is currently under development with a working title "Project Ice Cream."

The fourth instalment of the cult series, which is expected to be written by Zak Penn, may go into production as early as 2020.

Rumours about a new 'Matrix' film started doing the rounds after "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski let slip that the Wachowskis were planning a fourth movie, although his comments were later claimed to be "hypothetical" by the filmmaker duo's representative.

Reeves played Neo in "The Matrix" (1999) and 2003's "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions".

This is not the first time Jordan's name has cropped up to play the lead in the fourth Matrix.

In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter had published Warner Bros was in early stages of developing a relaunch of the franchise, with Penn in talks to write, and Jordan being eyed to star.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael B Jordon Keanu Reeves Matrix Matrix remake Lana Wachowski
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp