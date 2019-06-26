Home Entertainment English

'Bond 25' reveals first look from Jamaica sets

Titled "On Set With Bond 25: Jamaica", the video was a blend of the film shots and behind-the-scenes rushes set to the tune of 2015 Caribbean song "Boom Shot Dis".

A screenshot from the 'Bond 25' making video

A screenshot from the 'Bond 25' making video (Photo | YouTube screenshot)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The makers of "Bond 25" have given a sneak peek into the new 007 film with its star Daniel Craig and director Cary Fukunaga filming on Jamaican sets amid reports of delays. The footage comes days after Craig hit the gym to prep for the movie after sustaining an injury on the sets in Jamaica.

Both Fukunaga and the film's antagonist Rami Malek have denied that there were any hiccups during the production. The minute-long video, which was posted on the official 007.com on Tuesday, was a blend of the film shots and behind-the-scenes rushes set to the tune of 2015 Caribbean song "Boom Shot Dis".

Titled "On Set With Bond 25: Jamaica", the clip also shows actors Jeffery Wright, who reprises his role as Felix Leiter in the film and Lashana Lynch will be seen playing Nomi. "Check out a behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean Bond 25 filming that shows director Cary Fukunaga at work and Daniel Craig (James Bond 007), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Lashana Lynch (Nomi) on set!" read the video description.

Leiter first starred in Bond universe's "Casino Royale" (2006), which was also Craig's debut as Agent 007. Two years, he also followed up his role in "Quantum of Solace". Lynch was last seen in MCU blockbuster "Captain Marvel". Craig's fifth and final outing as the British MI6 agent, "Bond 25" is set to bow on April 8, 2020.

