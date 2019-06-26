GRRM lobbies for Chernobyl  at Emmys

By Express News Service

George RR Martin continues to surprise people with his antics ,with the the famed A Song of Ice and Fire series author saying Chernobyl should be winning the Emmys for the year ahead of his own creation, Game of Thrones, which aired one last time this past summer.

The celebrated author praised Chernobyl, calling the HBO series “exciting” and also said that veteran actor Jared Harris, who plays Valery Legasov, a scientist who is instrumental in leading the efforts to clean up the April 1986 nuclear plant disaster in USSR, deserves praise.

He tweeted, “Binge-watched HBO’s Chernobyl. Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood. And special shout out to the talented Jared Harris for his amazing performance.”

Chernobyl is a retelling of the massive explosion of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine on April 26, 1986 and its aftermath. The explosion released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.

Incidentally, this will be the final run for Martin’s GoT at the Emmys.