Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman to star in Ryan Murphy’s Prom

By Express News Service

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story and American Crime Story, is all set to adapt the Tony-nominated musical Prom for Netflix and he has already roped in Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Ariana Grande. The film version will also see Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells in key roles.

Streep will play Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony award winner who collaborates with Barry Glickman (Corden) in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After disastrous reviews, they decide, along with Broadway newbies Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Rannells), to attach themselves to a cause to resurrect their careers. Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom, becomes their cause to champion.

While Grande plays Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the PTA, Awkwafina plays the group’s publicist Ms Sheldon. Key is set to essay the role of Streep’s love interest and Emma’s ally, Principal Hawkins.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin are working on the script, with music and lyrics for the musical by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

Murphy will direct and produce the Broadway hit and the Prom adaptation is currently on the lookout for an actor to play Emma. The film will go on floors this December and is eyeing a 2020 autumn theatrical release.