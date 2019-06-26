Home Entertainment English

Taika Waititi signed up for Flash Gordon film

Despite the popularity of the series, Fox, which grabbed the rights of the film in 2014, has been struggling to launch the film.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has joined the crew of the new Flash Gordon animated film. The series, which was created in the 1930s, started off as a comic strip about an athlete-turned brave space adventurer and it has been made into an animated series and live action TV series. The 1980 Flash Gordon film became a hit and gained the cult status in the following decades.

Despite the popularity of the series, Fox, which grabbed the rights of the film in 2014, has been struggling to launch the film. Directors Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman) and Julius Avery (Overlord) worked on the project over the last five years, but both their versions failed to cross pre-production.According to reports, Waiti’s role is yet to be decided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flash Gordon Flash Gordon film Taika Waiti
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp