Taika Waititi signed up for Flash Gordon film

By Express News Service

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has joined the crew of the new Flash Gordon animated film. The series, which was created in the 1930s, started off as a comic strip about an athlete-turned brave space adventurer and it has been made into an animated series and live action TV series. The 1980 Flash Gordon film became a hit and gained the cult status in the following decades.

Despite the popularity of the series, Fox, which grabbed the rights of the film in 2014, has been struggling to launch the film. Directors Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman) and Julius Avery (Overlord) worked on the project over the last five years, but both their versions failed to cross pre-production.According to reports, Waiti’s role is yet to be decided.