Vkaao to bring Japanese film 'Shoplifters' to India

By Express News Service

India’s first theatre-on-demand platform, Vkaao, has introduced Vkaao Gems which will bring foreign language films to cinemas in India. Vkaao Gems held its first screening recently with Oscar-nominated Lebanese film Capernaum across six cities in India, including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

With the Japanese film Shoplifters scheduled to hit screens in July, it will be followed by Mandarin film Ash is Purest White, Yomeddine (Egypt/Arabic), Taxi 5, and Other Tales (French). Tickets for these films will be listed on bookmyshow.com

Shoplifters is about a family that relies on shoplifting to cope with a life of poverty. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and went on to get nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.