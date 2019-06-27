Bond 25 first look revealed

By Express News Service

The first look of Bond 25, the next James Bond film with Daniel Craig in the lead, and directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective-fame, has been released. Amidst rumours that filming on the sets of Jamaica was delayed, the release of the minute long video has quashed the speculation. The video, is a blend of behind-the-scenes and film shots set to the tune of Boom Shot Dis. Titled On Set with Bond 25: Jamaica, the clip also shows actors Jeffrey Wright, who reprises his role as Felix Leiter and Lashana Lynch as Nomi, a new character. Wright’s Leiter has appeared in Craig’s Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Lynch meanwhile was last seen in Captain Marvel as Monica Rambeau. The fifth and final outing of Daniel Craig as James Bond, Bond 25 sees Academy Award winner Rami Malek play the antagonist and the film is expected to release on April 8, 2020.