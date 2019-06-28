Paul Rudd joins 'Ghostbusters 2020'

Home Entertainment English

Jason Reitman, whose directorial credits include 'Juno' and 'Up in the Air', had confirmed that he will be directing and producing the latest instalment in the franchise, 'Ghostbusters 2020'.

'Avengers: Endgame' star Paul Rudd

'Avengers: Endgame' star Paul Rudd

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Endgame" star Paul Rudd has boarded the cast of director Jason Reitman's new "Ghostbusters" film.

The news was shared by the official Ghostbusters Twitter account on Thursday, where it posted a video of Rudd standing in front of Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 in New York's Tribeca, the building which served as the base for the Ghostbusters in the 1984 original film.

"I nearly slimed myself," said the actor, joking about the time when he heard that the makers were planning to approach him for a role in the new film, which has been titled "Ghostbusters 2020".

"I can't wait to join the cast this fall for 'Ghostbusters'. In fact, I'm sliming myself right now," he added.

According to Variety, the 50-year-old actor will portray a small-town teacher.

He joins Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace in the film.

Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as "Juno" and "Up in the Air", had confirmed in January that he will be directing and producing the latest installment of the famed franchise.

He has co-written the screenplay with Gil Kenan.

Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original "Ghostbuster" films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

Murray and Aykroyd, along with Sigourney Weaver, are all coming back for the new film.

The film is set to go into production later this year and will release in July next year.

