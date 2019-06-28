Home Entertainment English

Salma Hayek in talks for new Marvel project

Marvel has been putting together a star cast for their new project, The Eternals.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

American-Mexican film actress Salma Hayek

American-Mexican film actress Salma Hayek (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Marvel has been putting together a star cast for their new project, The Eternals. 

With Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden already part of the project, reports are now circulating that Salma Hayek is in final negotiations to board the project.

If finalised, the star, known for films such as Frida, Grown Ups, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, will join the likes of Kumail Nanjiani and Ma Dong-Seok in the film.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao, who is famously known for her feature film, Songs My Brothers Taught Me.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Marvel The Eternals New Marvel project
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp