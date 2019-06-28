Salma Hayek in talks for new Marvel project

By Express News Service

Marvel has been putting together a star cast for their new project, The Eternals.

With Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden already part of the project, reports are now circulating that Salma Hayek is in final negotiations to board the project.

If finalised, the star, known for films such as Frida, Grown Ups, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, will join the likes of Kumail Nanjiani and Ma Dong-Seok in the film.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao, who is famously known for her feature film, Songs My Brothers Taught Me.