Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr set to reprise their roles for Bill & Ted 3

By Express News Service

Actors Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr will be reprising their respective roles from the Bill & Ted franchise in the upcoming threequel. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter announced in March that they are coming back once again to portray Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston in the new instalment, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Stoch will reportedly be back as Missy, Ted’s stepmother, while Landon will reprise his role of police chief Captain Jonathan Logan. Beck Bennett has also boarded the film’s cast and will portray Deacon Logan, Ted’s younger brother. The creators of the original, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script, with Dean Parisot attached as the director. Other cast members include Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving and Anthony Carrigan. William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series, is also coming back for the threequel.

The official plotline of the film reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.”

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli. The first film in the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989, while the second, Bill and Ted Bogus Journey, released in 1991.