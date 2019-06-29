Don't think my new shows can match success of 'Game of Thrones', says George R R Martin

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Writer George R R Martin believes none of his upcoming projects, which includes three spin-offs of "Game of Thrones", can recreate the success of the now-concluded HBO epic fantasy drama.

During an appearance on the "Maltin on Movies" podcast, co-hosted by film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, the author said nobody ever anticipated the show, based on his book series "A Song of Fire and Ice", would become such a phenomenon.

"The scale of 'Game of Thrones's' success has -- reaching all over the world and invading the culture to (such an extent) -- it's not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again," said Martin.

He said when he first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended him "Adventures in the Screen Trade" by William Goldman, in which one of the central maxims is "Nobody knows anything".

Looking back the writer said, Goldman was right as no one can predict what will interest the audience.

"My experience with 'Game of Thrones' just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don't let anyone tell you what's produce-able, not produce-able," he added