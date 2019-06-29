Home Entertainment English

Don't think my new shows can match success of 'Game of Thrones', says George R R Martin

Looking back the writer said, Goldman was right as no one can predict what will interest the audience.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

'Game of Thrones' author George R R Martin (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Writer George R R Martin believes none of his upcoming projects, which includes three spin-offs of "Game of Thrones", can recreate the success of the now-concluded HBO epic fantasy drama.

During an appearance on the "Maltin on Movies" podcast, co-hosted by film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, the author said nobody ever anticipated the show, based on his book series "A Song of Fire and Ice", would become such a phenomenon.

"The scale of 'Game of Thrones's' success has -- reaching all over the world and invading the culture to (such an extent) -- it's not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again," said Martin.

WATCH GOT SEASON 8 TRAILER:

He said when he first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended him "Adventures in the Screen Trade" by William Goldman, in which one of the central maxims is "Nobody knows anything".

Looking back the writer said, Goldman was right as no one can predict what will interest the audience.

"My experience with 'Game of Thrones' just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don't let anyone tell you what's produce-able, not produce-able," he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George R R Martin Game of Thrones Adventures in the Screen Trade
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp