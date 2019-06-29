Home Entertainment English

Star Wars fame Daisy Ridley will never return to social media

The Star Wars actor said, 'I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don't want to read your thing,' on why she does not want to return to social media.

Published: 29th June 2019

The actor, 27, quit Instagram in 2016, following the abuse she received on her tribute post for the victims of gun violence in the US.

LOS ANGELES: "Star Wars" star Daisy Ridley says she has decided to not return to any of the social media platforms.

The actor, 27, quit Instagram in 2016, following the abuse she received on her tribute post for the victims of gun violence in the US, and Facebook shortly afterwards.

"Cut off like a Skywalker limb. Also, when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram," Ridley told BuzzFeed News when asked if she would like to return to the photo-video sharing website.

The actor believes websites like Twitter have given people a huge platform to air negative views.

"I honestly think now with social media and stuff...It's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight. I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don't want to read your thing," she said.

Ridley added that while social media is useful, "especially in places where terrible things are happening and they're cutting off information", she is not a fan of any of the platforms.

