'East Los High' actress Jacqueline Grace Lopez to lead 'Jane the Virgin' spinoff

The first season takes place at a vineyard in Napa Valley, where family secrets (and family members) don't stay buried for long.

Jane The Virgin

L-R: Jacqueline Grace Lopez; a scene from Jane The Virgin. (Photos | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "East Los High" actor Jacqueline Grace Lopez has been cast as the lead in "Jane the Novela", the spinoff pilot of "Jane the Virgin".

According to Variety, the new CW show will be a telenovela-inspired anthology series, which comes from "Jane the Virgin" creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and will be penned by original series writer Valentina Garza.

Garza and Gina Rodriguez, the star of "Jane the Virgin", will executive produce alongside Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling.

Silberling will also take on the directing duties.

Each season will be based on a fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Rodriguez), with Rodriguez attached to narrate.

The first season takes place at a vineyard in Napa Valley, where family secrets (and family members) don't stay buried for long.

It centres on Estela (Lopez), a budding art curator who has spent years playing it safe.

But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

Since the series is in line with the parent show, Estela is torn between her boyfriend, Luen, and Felix, a handsome, rich guy.

CBS TV Studios is also backing the project which was announced last year.

