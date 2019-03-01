Pete Davidson gets heckler evicted for making joke on Mac Miller's death

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Comedian Pete Davidson got a man evicted from his show in New Jersey after he tried to make fun of rapper Mac Miller's death.

Davidson was dating singer Ariana Grande when Miller, her ex-boyfriend, died of an accidental drug overdose.

The comedian broke up with Grande soon after the tragedy.

During his performance at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre, Davidson joked, "My friend died in my apartment", to which the man tried to heckle the comedian by taking Miller's name.

In audio from the show obtained by TMZ, Davidson immediately halted his performance and asked the security to identify the audience member in question and told them to remove him.

"I'll wait," he told the crowd, calling the heckler a "f**face".

"I will not continue until that kid's gone. I'll leave, so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it. I'm not gonna deal with that s**t at my show," he said.

The comedian also insisted that the club give the man his money back.

After the man was removed, Davidson received applause from the crowd and continued the show.