Tyrese Gibson to star in Teddy Pendergrass biopic

American singer Tyrese Gibson will star as late singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic to be produced by Warner Bros.

By Express News Service

American singer Tyrese Gibson will star as late singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic to be produced by Warner Bros. Pendergrass was a 1970s breakout star of the band Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and became a massive success as a R&B solo artist. After a spinal cord injury in a 1982 traffic accident that left him a quadriplegic, he returned to perform at the Live Aid Concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985, continuing his career till 2007. He died of cancer in 2010.

Little Marvin to set to write the screenplay for the film which has Teddy Pendergrass’ widow, Joan Pendergrass, as an executive producer. 

Gibson has previously appeared in three “Transformers” films and in the last four “Fast and Furious” films. He is currently shooting “Black & Blue” opposite Naomie Harris and will reprise his role as Roman Pearce in “Fast and Furious 9”.

