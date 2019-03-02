Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility post relapse

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Amanda Bynes has again checked herself into a mental health facility following a relapse.

Known for her roles in ‘She's the Man’ and ‘Easy A,’ the actor is reportedly being treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues, reports E Online.

People had previously reported that the actor entered a rehab facility in January.

Following a series of personal troubles that the actor faced due to her past experimentation with drugs, she opened up about her struggles with addiction in an interview with PAPER magazine.

“I isolated a lot...I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me,” people quoted the magazine.

Bynes’ film credits include ‘She's the Man’, ‘Sydney White’ and ‘What a Girl Wants.’