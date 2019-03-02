Home Entertainment English

Anti-vaccine movies removed from Amazon Prime after CNN report

"We Don't Vaccinate!", "Shoot 'Em Up: The Truth About Vaccines", and "VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe", are now "currently unavailable", CNN reported.

Published: 02nd March 2019

A nurse prepares vaccine shots against measles at a clinic. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has apparently started removing anti-vaccine documentaries from its Prime Video streaming service after a CNN Business report highlighted the anti-vaccine comment available on the site.

Anti-vaccine movies that were previously available free for Prime subscribers, like "We Don't Vaccinate!", "Shoot 'Em Up: The Truth About Vaccines", and "VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe", are now "currently unavailable", CNN reported on Friday.

Amazon did not respond to questions about why the films are no longer available on Prime Video.

However, while some anti-vaccine videos are gone from the Prime streaming service, a number of anti-vaccine books were still available for purchase on Amazon.com as of Friday afternoon, and some were still being offered for free to Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

A sponsored post for the book "Vaccines On Trial: Truth and Consequences of Mandatory Shots" also remained live.

Amongst the titles taken down are "VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe", the notorious anti-vaccine documentary that was banned from the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016, and whose director, Andrew Wakefield, is one of the central figures in the anti-vaccine movements.

The development also comes hours after California Democrat Adam Schiff wrote an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, saying he was concerned "that Amazon is surfacing and recommending" anti-vaccination books and movies.

 

