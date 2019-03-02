Home Entertainment English

Hailey Baldwin wishes husband Justin Bieber on 25th birthday with these cute photos

Justin Bieber, who is going through a bit of a rough patch, revealed that he is leaning heavily on his wife Hailey Baldwin to help him in his struggle with depression.

Justin_Bieber_and_Hailey_Baldwin

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Baldwin. (Photo | Justin Bieber Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Justin Bieber turned 25 yesterday and wife Hailey Baldwin has the sweetest birthday message for her husband.    

The supermodel took to her Instagram account and shared two adorable candid photos to mark Bieber’s special day.

“25 sure looks good on u lover,” she wrote in the caption.

Giving us major couple goals, the pictures ooze romance as it features the newlywed couple embracing one another and laughing together.

The much-in-love couple, after exclusively dating for a while, decided to make things official and secretly tied the knot in a New York courthouse in September 2018.

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Baldwin. (Photo | Hailey Baldwin Instagram)

While they are yet to host another wedding ceremony for their friends and families, the couple is successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, giving all the couples out there married life goals.  

A while back, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is going through a bit of a rough patch, revealed that he is leaning heavily on his wife Hailey Baldwin to help him in his struggle with depression.

A source told E! News that Hailey is by her husband's side every step of the way by "doing whatever she can to help" and going with him to "appointments and meetings."

ALSO READ | Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber introduce new family member

“She's very involved in his plan of action and making decisions. She's the rock right now and he goes to her for everything. She listens and is always there for him,” the insider shared.

Justin opened up about his struggle with depression in an interview with Vogue recently and even went on to talk about his marriage to Hailey.

