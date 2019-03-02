Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had affair with Elon Musk one month into their marriage

Johnny Depp claims that Heard used to receive 'late night' visits from Musk at the L.A. penthouse, which Depp and Heard shared, while he was out of the country.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:02 PM

Johnny_Depp_and_Amber_Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. (File | AFP Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Even after settling the divorce, it doesn’t seem like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous clash is going to tone down anytime soon. Depp has now accused Heard of beginning a romantic relationship with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, within one month into their marriage.

The latest claims come from the actor’s defamation lawsuit against Heard, via which he is seeking $50 million in damages after she wrote an op-ed in which she revealed that Depp domestically abused her.  

According to the lawsuit obtained by People, Depp claims that Heard used to receive “late night” visits from Musk at the L.A. penthouse, which Depp and Heard shared, while the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor was out of the country.

Dismissing the domestic violence allegations as false, the actor also alleged that Musk visited Heard the same night she presented her battered face to the public.

The former Hollywood couple settled their divorce in 2017 and Depp agreed to pay around 7 million USD, however, Heard ended up donating the money to a charity.

They even issued a joint statement during the time of their divorce, saying, "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm." 

