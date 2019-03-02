Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Travis Scott is denying that he cheated on his beau and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

On late Thursday afternoon, TMZ reported that Kylie had accused Travis of cheating, which prompted the 26-year-old rapper to cancel his show in Buffalo, New York and remain in Los Angeles, where the couple got into an argument.

Now, his rep told People that the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper is “strongly” denying any allegations of cheating on his beau and insisted that there is no fight between the duo.

"The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep explained.

The TMZ report came hours after Travis took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had rescheduled his concert due to illness.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f---ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” he tweeted.

The allegation comes at a difficult time for Kylie, who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis.

Last week, the 21-year-old makeup mogul learned that her best friend Jordyn Woods had allegedly been involved with older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Since the alleged incident, “the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn,” a source told People.

Kylie has since then unfollowed Tristan on Instagram, however, she still follows Jordyn.

On the work front, Travis is currently on the second leg of his ‘Astroworld’ tour.