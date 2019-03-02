Home Entertainment English

Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

Last week, Kylie Jenner learned that her best friend Jordyn Woods had allegedly been involved with older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

kylie_and_travis

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. (Photo | kyandtravis Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Travis Scott is denying that he cheated on his beau and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

On late Thursday afternoon, TMZ reported that Kylie had accused Travis of cheating, which prompted the 26-year-old rapper to cancel his show in Buffalo, New York and remain in Los Angeles, where the couple got into an argument.

Now, his rep told People that the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper is “strongly” denying any allegations of cheating on his beau and insisted that there is no fight between the duo.

READ HERE | 20-year-old Kylie Jenner on cusp of 'self-made billionaire' status: Forbes

"The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep explained.

The TMZ report came hours after Travis took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had rescheduled his concert due to illness.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f---ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” he tweeted.

The allegation comes at a difficult time for Kylie, who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis.

ALSO READ | Most liked Instagram egg that broke Kylie Jenner's record just got an 'egg'cellent makeover

Last week, the 21-year-old makeup mogul learned that her best friend Jordyn Woods had allegedly been involved with older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Since the alleged incident, “the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn,” a source told People.

Kylie has since then unfollowed Tristan on Instagram, however, she still follows Jordyn.

On the work front, Travis is currently on the second leg of his ‘Astroworld’ tour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp