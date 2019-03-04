Home Entertainment English

Ellen Page on therapists, being queer and 'The Umbrella Academy'

The actress stars alongside Rob Sheehan in The Umbrella Academy who plays the openly gay character, Klaus.

Actress Ellen Page in The Umbrella Academy. (Photo | Ellen Page Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Ellen Page was "lucky" she could "reach out to a therapist" when she felt "repressed" as a lesbian woman.

"A lot of superhero narratives particularly in this show ('The Umbrella Academy'), are so much about feeling like an outsider then going on a journey where you have to discover your own power. I think a lot of people in the LGBTQ community can relate to that," Page told Gay Times magazine.

She added: "Vanya's (her character) experience is similar to that. Her experience aligns with any repressed element of yourself that you are trying to deal with. Of course, she does not necessarily get the support that one reaches out for in that situation."

"For me, when I was going through that in my life, I was lucky that I had the ability to reach out to a therapist. I had people who I could actively work through that pain with."

The "Inception" actress stars alongside Rob Sheehan in the series who plays the openly gay character, Klaus, despite being a heterosexual male and although she thinks he's "superb", Page insisted that she thinks it is "great" when "queer people can play queer roles", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

