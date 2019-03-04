Guillermo del Toro, JJ Abrams team up for action film 'Zanbato'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Guillermo del Toro is set to direct the action movie "Zanbato", which will be produced by JJ Abrams.

Del Toro confirmed the news Friday on Twitter, revealing that the project has been secretly in the works for past six years.

"This has been in development for the last 6 years or so! Thanks to JJ maximum security system, it had not leaked," the director said, who will also pen the script.

"We are still developing steadily. Stay tuned here for news on which project SHOOTS next," the Oscar-winning filmmaker added.

According to Variety, "Zanbato" centers on a young girl with lethal fighting skills.

The logline is under wraps.

Del Toro also gave an update on Netflix's "Pinnochio" saying it is "already in active preproduction in Portland".

It will be his animated feature film directing debut in a stop-motion musical version of the classic children's tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy.

The movie is set in Italy during the 1930s, when fascism was on the rise.

Del Toro is also attached to write and produce "Pinnochio".