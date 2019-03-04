Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus confesses to sharing first kiss with girl

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus said that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus with husband Liam Hemsworth. (Photo | Miley Ray Cyrus Twitter)

Miley Cyrus with husband Liam Hemsworth. (Photo | Miley Ray Cyrus Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl.

Cyrus opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat, saying she locked lips with a school friend in Tennessee, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I was kind of growing up, being from the South... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that... so I had that relationship," Cyrus said.

The singer, who has signed on as a judge for the podcast host's hit TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race", said she did not think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still does not, adding that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.

She said: "I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends. No one really would say that, so that was always really important to me."

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus shuts down pregnancy rumours with this viral trend

During her first appearance on "...Drag Race", Cyrus is dressed as a crew member to go undercover and spy on the contestants. She says she jumped at the chance to be a judge on one of her favourite TV shows.

"Besides sexuality, it's about what your show represents; being your f**king self," the "Wrecking ball" singer said.

She added: "That's what it is. It doesn't have to attach to who you love, it's about you loving yourself more than who you love outside yourself."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
miley cyrus Liam Hemsworth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp