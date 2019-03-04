Home Entertainment English

Rose McGowan reveals she had abortion

She made a pro-abortion case, adding if a woman does not want to terminate the pregnancy, one should not go ahead with an abortion.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rose McGowan (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rose McGowan has said that she once had an abortion and she is "not ashamed" of her decision.

The 45-year-old actor-activist made the revelation on Twitter while sharing abortion statistics.

"I have had an abortion and I support this message. I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60% of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot- they understand more than anyone. I was on birth control and it failed. I realized I could not bring a child into my world and simultaneously change the world," McGowan wrote.

The "Charmed" alum made a pro-abortion case, adding if a woman does not want to terminate the pregnancy, one should not go ahead with an abortion.

"I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don't get one. My body, my choice, my life. Have you had to make a choice? Let's talk and use hashtag #HonestAbortion," she said.

McGowan, however, did not disclose when she went in for an abortion.

