Wasn't putting on costume and playing strong: Brie Larson on 'Captain Marvel'

The Oscar winner toiled for nine months in the gym before she started shooting and said the training experience which required her to lift weights confronted her with many gender norms.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Brie Larson says she owned the persona of "Captain Marvel" inside out for the film as featuring in the movie for her was more that sporting a superhero costume and "playing strong".

The 29-year-old actor stars as US Airforce pilot Carol Danvers, who transitions into one of the universe's most powerful heroes, has become the first woman to lead a stand-alone Marvel superhero film.

"Certain men did not want to make a safe space for me because they felt threatened by the fact that I could lift more. I got tonnes of odd comments at a time. There was one guy looking at me and was like 'Wow, I can't even lift that'. And I was like 'Ok, I'm taller than you.' I don't understand," Larson said in a group interview here.

The actor said the society still needs to do a lot of rethink on gender stereotypes.

"I wanted to make sure that when you watch this movie, it's not that I'm just putting on a costume and playing strong. I really owned that. I was able to deadlift 225 pounds by the end of my training and starting the movie. And it says a lot. We can do incredible things," she said.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, "Captain Marvel" releases in India on Friday.

The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn and Lashana Lynch.

