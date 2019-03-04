Zayn tweets 'Love you' to Gigi after split talk

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik tweeted an affectionate message to model Gigi Hadid, following reports that the two have split again.

"Gigi Hadid, love you," the singer wrote to Gigi on Twitter on Saturday, reports people.com

Just months after revealing their rekindled romance on social media following a brief split in March 2018, multiple outlets reported in January that the two had recently ended it again.

The stars first started dating in November 2015.