Home Entertainment English

'Crazy Rich Asians' sequels will be shot back-to-back in 2020: Gemma Chan 

The actor shot to international fame with her performance as the independent, sophisticated Astrid in the 2018 hit rom-com with an all-Asian cast.

Published: 05th March 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gemma Chan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Gemma Chan has confirmed that the two sequels to 'Crazy Rich Asians' will be filmed in succession and the shoot will commence next year.

The actor shot to international fame with her performance as the independent, sophisticated Astrid in the 2018 hit rom-com with an all-Asian cast.

Asked about the status of the sequels, Chan told Variety, "I have heard we are going to shoot (films) two and three back-to-back in 2020. But it's still a way off. I know, it's a while."

Last year, film producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson said John Chu is set to return as director.

The script is currently being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.

Chan was speaking on the sidelines of 'Captain Marvel' premiere, in which she plays Kree sniper and StarForce member Min-Nerva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gemma Chan  Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp