DC's 'Shazam!' to release in India on April 5

By Express News Service

DC, which had a successful end to 2018 with their billion dollar Aquaman, has more than one film set for release this year and their first offering Shazam! is set for an Indian release on April 5, the same day as its theatrical release in United States. Aside from English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement from Warner Bros.

The film follows orphaned teenager Billy Batson, who, when he utters the word Shazam, transforms into into a super-powered adult with strength, invincibility, flight and other powers. Zachary Levi plays the adult hero while Asher Angel portrays the 14-year-old.

The trailers so far have maintained a fun, light-hearted tone reminiscent of Marvel movies and the film is expected to capitalise on Aquaman’s overwhelming success.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana as the villain while Jack Dylan Grazer plays Billy’s foster brother and best friend Freddy Freeman and Djimon Hounsou, the wizard Shazam who grants Batson his powers.