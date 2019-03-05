Home Entertainment English

DC's 'Shazam!' to release in India on April 5

The film follows orphaned teenager Billy Batson, who, when he utters the word Shazam, transforms into into a super-powered adult with strength, invincibility, flight and other powers. Z

Published: 05th March 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of Shazam!

The poster of Shazam!

By Express News Service

DC, which had a successful end to 2018 with their billion dollar Aquaman, has more than one film set for release this year and their first offering Shazam! is set for an Indian release on April 5, the same day as its theatrical release in United States. Aside from English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement from Warner Bros.

The film follows orphaned teenager Billy Batson, who, when he utters the word Shazam, transforms into into a super-powered adult with strength, invincibility, flight and other powers. Zachary Levi plays the adult hero while Asher Angel portrays the 14-year-old.

The trailers so far have maintained a fun, light-hearted tone reminiscent of Marvel movies and the film is expected to capitalise on Aquaman’s overwhelming success.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana as the villain while Jack Dylan Grazer plays Billy’s foster brother and best friend Freddy Freeman and Djimon Hounsou, the wizard Shazam who grants Batson his powers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shazam! DC Aquaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp