Home Entertainment English

It's part of my life: Ben Affleck on his alcohol struggle 

The actor was promoting his upcoming film 'Triple Frontier', which releases on Netflix this month.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ben Affleck (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-director Ben Affleck has opened up about his battle with alcoholism, saying dealing with the problem is a "part of my life".

In an interview with US Today, the 46-year-old actor was asked about getting his life back on track after his recent trip to a rehabilitation centre.

ALSO READ | I couldn't crack it: Ben Affleck on why he stepped aside from Batman role

"It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It's a part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at," Affleck said.

"I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that. It's about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them," he added.

Affleck, who has three children with former wife actor Jennifer Garner, said he hopes he is being a "good dad".

"I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible. Dads are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms.

"That's really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows," he added.

The actor was promoting his upcoming film 'Triple Frontier', which releases on Netflix this month.

The movie, directed by JC Chandor, also features Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Affleck Alcoholism Rehab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp