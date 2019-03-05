Joe Wright in talks for directing WWII film 'In the Garden of Beasts' 

Home Entertainment English

His last project 'Darkest Hour' earned Gary Oldman his first Best Actor trophy at the 2018 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES: Joe Wright is in negotiations to direct the big screen adaptation of World War II-set novel 'In the Garden of Beasts'.

The film, based on Erik Larson's book of the same name, will chronicle the true story of William Dodd, the reluctant and mild-mannered US ambassador to Germany in 1933, and his daughter Martha, a vivacious socialite who had romantic affairs with a Gestapo official and a Soviet spy.

Dodd and his family at first naively navigated life in Nazi Germany (Dodd's daughter was excited when Adolf Hitler kissed her hand), but they slowly gained awareness of the mounting brutality around them.

The project hails from StudioCanal and Tom Hanks' Playtone Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hanks has been loosely attached to play Dodd, but it is unknown if he will still star or just produce the film.

Wright is no stranger to directing period dramas.

His last project 'Darkest Hour' earned Gary Oldman his first Best Actor trophy at the 2018 Oscars.

The director is currently working on the adaptation of the New York Times bestseller 'Woman in the Window', starring Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Oldman.

