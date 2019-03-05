Musical based on Rip Van Winkle to feature Josh Gad and Cynthia Erivo

By Express News Service

A new musical based on the classic American folk tale Rip Van Winkle is in the works and Josh Gad and Cynthia Erivo have been roped in to be a part of the film. The short story is based on a book of the same name by Washington Irving and is about a villager who falls asleep during the middle of the American Revolution only to wake up decades later after its end.

Warner Bros has acquired the film rights and has got Amando Idoko, who is writing the Allison Janney and Laura Dern-starrer Breaking News In Yuba Country, to pen the script for this tale.

Erivo starred in the critically acclaimed Widows while Josh Gad is currently attached with four films (A Dog’s Journey, Artemis Fowl, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Frozen 2) in different stages of production.