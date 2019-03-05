Home Entertainment English

Sherlock Holmes 3 delayed, likely to release only by 2021

Chris Brancato, co-creator of Narcos, has written the script for the new film and it is speculated that it will start off where the second one ended, where Holmes supposedly died at Reichenbach Falls.

Robert Downey Jr., left, and Jude Law are shown in a scene from 'Sherlock Holmes.' (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The third part of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes has had its release date pushed to 2021. The franchise has Robert Downey Jr playing Holmes, while Jude Law plays Dr Watson. Both of them were last seen in the second film of the series, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows way back in 2011.

While the first two films had Guy Ritchie taking up directorial duties, it isn’t yet clear that the King Arthur director is coming back for the third instalment.

Chris Brancato, co-creator of Narcos, has written the script for the new film and it is speculated that it will start off where the second one ended, where Holmes supposedly died at Reichenbach Falls alongside his arch rival Professor Moriarty.

The release date of the original film was Christmas 2020 but it has now been pushed by a year to December 22, 2021.

