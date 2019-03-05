Home Entertainment English

'The End of the F***ing World' season two starts production 

The series, an adaptation of Charles Forsman's comic series of the same name, is a co-production between the streaming giant and British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The End of the F***ing World.' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Netflix has announced that the second season of the British dark comedy series, 'The End of the F***ing World', has started shooting.

The series, an adaptation of Charles Forsman's comic series of the same name, is a co-production between the streaming giant and British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

"'The End of the Fucking World' Season 2 is officially in production! #TEOTFW" read a post from Netflix's See What's Next Twitter handle.

The first season of the show followed two teen outsiders James (Alex Lawther), a budding psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), his rebellious classmate.

Together, they embark on a road trip which descends into dark comic chaos.

Barden also confirmed the news as she shared a photo of the shooting script, penned by Charlie Covell, on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas. See you soon @teotfw" she wrote in the caption while tagging the official account of the show.

The series is executive produced by Covell, Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, and Jonathan Entwistle.

Netflix and Channel 4 had renewed the show for a second season in August last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The End of the F***ing World Netflix Season 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp