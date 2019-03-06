Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner becomes world's youngest billionaire, beats Mark Zuckerberg's record

Published: 06th March 2019 10:34 PM

KylieJenner

Kylie Jenner (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes billionaires' list.

The 21-year-old founded and owns Kylie Cosmetics, the three-year-old beauty business that generated an estimated $360m in sales last year, reports bbc.com.

She reached the milestone earlier than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire aged 23.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," Kylie told Forbes.

The list shows Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, remains the world's richest man.

His fortune totals $131bn, according to Forbes, up $19bn from 2018. But the billionaires' combined worth is down from $9.1 trillion at $8.7tn.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wealth is among those falling. It has dropped by $8.7 billion in the past year to $62.3 billion, according to the Forbes list.

His shares in Facebook at one point lost a third of their value as the company battled privacy scandals.

Of all the billionaires on the list only 252 are women, and the richest self-made woman is real estate mogul Wu Yajun of China, worth an estimated $9.4 billion.

The number of self-made women reached 72 for the first time, up from 56 a year ago.

