Zac Efron dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro?

By ANI

People are speculating maybe Zac Efron and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro are dating because of a few sightings and instances of them together.

Although the '17 again' actor and Danish athlete have not yet made any public posts about each other, both of them shared photos on Instagram of a night out at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game reported E!News.

The 'Greatest Showman' star was seen sitting next to the swimmer as they both attended a UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas on March 2 and were photographed smiling and laughing, an eyewitness told E!News.

The insider continued that Bro was very patient when Efron was being approached by multiple fans and speaking to them. They were reportedly, "not overly publicly affectionate" and left the arena together.

Though the swimmer is from Copenhagen, she now lives in Los Angeles and is supposedly enjoying every moment there. Sarah even posted a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers on her Instagram and added a pink heart emoji.

Zac has dated his 'High School Musical' co-star Vanessa Hudgens and has also been linked to Alexandra Daddario 'Baywatch' actress earlier.