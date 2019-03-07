'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' out on March 22

By Express News Service

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' will open in theatres in India on March 22. The third film in the franchise had its United States release on February 22.

The film, bankrolled by Universal Pictures International and DreamWorks Animation, will release in India in over 1000 screens in 2D, 3D and IMAX in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The story of the series began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia.

When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth.

Dean DeBlois, who directed the first two instalments, has returned for the third film, which has

voice-overs by actors Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and Kit Harrington, among others.