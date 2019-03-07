Netflix acquires Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' for new series 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez's literary masterpiece 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' is coming to the screen for the first time with Netflix adapting the story for a Spanish language original series.

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' was first published in 1967 and since that time has sold an estimated 50 million copies around the world and has been translated into 46 languages.

Marquez's sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be filmed mainly in Colombia.

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Anos de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice," said Garcia.

He said it was the right time for the book to be brought to the screen format as there is worldwide acceptance of content in foreign languages in the golden age of series.

"We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude', a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world," said Francisco Ramos, Vice President, Spanish Language Originals for Netflix.

"We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform."

The universally-loved book, known for its theme of magic realism, is set in a fictional town, Macondo and revolves around the multi-generational story of the Buendía family.