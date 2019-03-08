Danny Boyle wanted to kill off Daniel Craig's 007 in Bond 25

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Danny Boyle quit as director of the new James Bond film because top officials did not let him kill off the British Secret Service agent.

Until August, Boyle was slated to write and direct the next James Bond film, but a tweet gave out that he would no longer be associated with it owing to "creative differences".

It has now emerged that the "Slumdog Millionaire" director wanted Daniel Craig's character to die in the arms of returning Bond girl Lea Seydoux in the 25th spy movie "Shatterhand", according to dailystar.co.uk.

However, Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and Craig himself both shot down the idea. That is when Boyle quit the project, leading to a delay in the film.

A source said: "Boyle thought that killing 007 would be a brilliant way to pave the way for introducing a new Bond. But when the dust settled, there was push back from Barbara and Daniel. The feeling was that the audience should be left guessing as to the plight of their man."

"True Detective" fame Cary Fukunaga has taken up the directing job for the film, which will see Craig reunite with Lea and co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Rami Malek is in talks to play the villain, reported dailystar.co.uk.