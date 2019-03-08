Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara​ under scanner over sexual misconduct allegations

Warner Bros previously investigated the allegations in the fall of 2017 and found no wrongdoing or abuse of power by Tsujihara.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:22 PM

Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara

Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara is under investigation over allegations of an affair with an actress and that he subsequently tried to help her land roles in Warner Bros' productions.

The studio's parent company was forced to act after The Hollywood Reporter published a report detailing the history between Tsujihara and British actress Charlotte Kirk.

The studio previously investigated the allegations in the fall of 2017 and found no wrongdoing or abuse of power by Tsujihara, who is married, reported variety.com.

Tsujihara and Kirk met in 2013 through mutual acquaintances, Australian media mogul James Packer and director-producer Brett Ratner. At the time Packer and Ratner were negotiating a $450 million film financing pact with Warner Bros through their RatPac investment venture.

Kirk issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter denying that there was any "inappropriate behaviour" on the part of Tsujihara, Ratner or Packer, and she asserted "Kevin never promised me anything".

However, text messages included in the report indicate Kirk later accused Ratner and Packer of using her with Tsujihara to help close the RatPac deal.

A WarnerMedia spokesman emphasized that Kirk had made no claims against Tsujihara or the studio.

"Through her spokesperson, the actress has publicly denied any impropriety in her casting, and our prior investigation did not find otherwise," the WarnerMedia representative said.

"Whenever we receive new allegations, it is our standard practice to conduct an appropriate investigation. And that is what we will do here."

TAGS
Kevin Tsujihara Warner Bros Sexual misconduct

