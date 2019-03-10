Home Entertainment English

R. Kelly freed from jail after child support bill settled

According to a report by E! Online, Andrea’s manager had informed media that Kelly stopped paying the stipulated USD 20,000 monthly child support payment last spring. 

Published: 10th March 2019

WASHINGTON: R. Kelly was released from jail for the second time in two weeks on Saturday after someone anonymously paid USD 161,633 the singer owed in back child support.

The singer-songwriter was spotted walking out of Chicago’s Cook County Jail accompanied by his attorney, Steve Greenberg.

According to a report by People, Cook County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari asserted that Kelly was released from custody after full payment on Saturday morning. However, it’s not immediately clear who paid the sum.

“Anonymous payments do happen but they are rare,” People quoted Ansari as saying. In a copy of Kelly’s bond slip, the provider information is left vacant.

Earlier this week, Kelly headed back to jail for failing to clear child support dues.

A Chicago judge had issued an order stating the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer will head back to jail if he doesn't pay USD 161,663, which he owes his ex-wife Andrea Kelly. The two share three children.  

It has been almost a month since the Lifetime documentary-series revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against the 52-year-old singer.

On Wednesday, Kelly finally broke his silence after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women in Illinois' Cook County.

The disgraced rapper did his first interview since the charges against him were brought up with Gayle King. E! News cited a CBS Evening programme that shared a teaser clip on Twitter where the singer breaks down in tears and insists that the claims against him are untrue.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against R.Kelly towards young women date back to more than 20 years. Last year, reports of Kelly holding women captive in a "sex cult" were published.

Multiple other reports have surfaced over the years.

