I  want to star in 'Baahubali 3': Avengers actor Samuel L Jackson

Samuel Jackson has expressed his desire to act in the next installment of SS Rajamouli’s acclaimed war-drama franchise, Baahubali.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Samuel L Jackson

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson, known for his roles in Avengers, Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, and the latest film, Captain Marvel, is a big fan of the Indian film Industry. Recently in an interview, Samuel Jackson has expressed his desire to act in the next installment of SS Rajamouli’s acclaimed war-drama franchise, Baahubali.

ALSO READ | Playing young Nick Fury without the eyepatch was a challenge: Samuel L Jackson

As a part of the promotional activities of Captain Marvel, the 70-year-old actor was asked if he was planning on visiting India at any point, to which he said he would want to visit but only if they gave him a job.

When quizzed about the film he would like to work in India, he replied, “I want to be in Baahubali 3.”
He further added, “No, I am just kidding. I would come into a movie. I can’t sing or dance but I can fake it.”Captain Marvel, meanwhile, has opened on March 8 to mixed reviews.

Director SS Rajamouli is currently shooting of his upcoming film, RRR, reportedly based on the epic Ramayana, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja.

