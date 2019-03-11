'Sharp Objects' teases possible season two

By Express News Service

Marti Noxon, showrunner of HBO series Sharp Objects, has revealed that a second season might just happen. Speaking at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, Noxon said, “Maybe there will be a sequel and we’ll get to find out. Gillian and I have some thoughts on it.”

The series, based on author Gillian Flynn’s debut novel of same name, featured Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Eliza Scanlen and premiered on HBO in July last year.

Noxon had previously ruled out a second season, saying it was difficult to assemble an A-list cast for the show once again.