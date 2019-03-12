Actor Gerard Butler becomes victim of real-life crime

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gerard Butler has been the victim of a real-life crime as his $11,000 airstream trailer was stolen from a parking lot ahead of a planned restoration project.

It was stolen in California earlier this week.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said that the aluminium motor home was taken from the parking lot at a fabrication shop in the San Fernando Valley, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A source told the site that the Scottish-born actor brought the mobile home out of state and that it was essentially a shell which he was having restored.

The star has endured a few stressful months after he was one of the stars whose home was affected by the fires which spread rapidly across California.

Gerard Butler tweeted with a photo of himself standing against his destroyed house in Malibu.

On November 10, 2018, he returned to his home to find it damaged by the fast-moving Woolsey fire. He shared an Instagram of the devastation as he stood in front of the remains of the building and his burned out truck.

He captioned it: "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California.

"Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you Los Angeles Fire Department."

