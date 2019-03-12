New 'Doom' movie gets official title; to be released fall 2019

By Express News Service

The new Doom movie now has an official title. It’s been almost fifteen years since Doom released as a full-length feature.

Starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 2005’s Doom was a critical and commercial failure. A computer game, Doom is a story about a space marine who battles demons and undead.

This sci-fi game was initially launched in 1993 and has sold over 10 million copies to date. The new Doom movie, titled Doom: Annihilation is all set for a fall 2019 release and it is not a sequel to the 2005 film.