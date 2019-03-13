Amy Adams developing adapatation of 'Poisonwood Bible' at HBO

Home Entertainment English

"The Poisonwood Bible" follows the story of Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959.

LOS ANGELES: Amy Adams has signed a first-look deal with HBO for a limited series adaptation of Barbara Kingsolver's novel "The Poisonwood Bible".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this will be the actor's first project under the agreement which she has signed with her manager Stacy O'Neil under their banner, Bond Group Entertainment.

The move shows Adams consolidating her relationship with the network post her acting and executive production stint in "Sharp Objects".

Published in 1998, "The Poisonwood Bible" follows the story of Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959.

What follows is a suspenseful epic of tragic undoing and remarkable reconstruction in the interlocked fates of one family and a newly independent African nation.

Anya Epstein will adapt the novel.

She also will executive produce with Adams, O'Neil and Kingsolver.

"Sharp Objects" is in talks of being renewed for a potential second season.

