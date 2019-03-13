Home Entertainment English

'Beverly Hills 90210' reboot will find way to honour Luke Perry

Perry, the star of hit 90's television show "Beverly Hills, 90210", passed away aged 52 last week.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Beverly_Hills_90210

'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot is in the works at CBS Television Studios with original cast members set to return. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The reboot of "Beverly Hills 90210" will pay an appropriate tribute to late actor Luke Perry, CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said.

Perry, the star of hit 90's television show "Beverly Hills, 90210", passed away aged 52 last week.

According to Variety, Stapf said the actor could not be part of the reboot due to his commitment to The CW show "Riverdale".

"He was going to be one of the few who was not going to be in it, because he was committed to 'Riverdale'," Stapf said, adding that Perry would be honoured in some way in the show, but "how we deal with that moving forward is yet to be determined.

"That's something the writers are going to have to figure out," he said.

The network honcho revealed it was "90210" alum Tori Spelling who pitched the idea of the reboot.

ALSO READ | Grateful for all the love: Late actor Luke Perry's daughter

"Tori Spelling, as she is wont to do, comes in and pitches a lot of ideas and is in our offices a lot. She kicked the idea around of 'Wouldn't it be fun to get the whole gang back together?'" Stapf said.

He said Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the original show, had the idea during a meeting with Ghen Maynard, the CBS head of alternative programming, "and she ran with it, literally put the entire cast together, put a fabulous pitch together with all of them and took it out, and everybody wanted it." Spelling had previously said that Perry would "do as many" episodes as he could work in around his "Riverdale" shooting schedule.

The news of the reboot was officially announced by Fox last month the same day Perry was taken to the hospital after suffering a major stroke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beverly Hills 90210 Luke Perry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp