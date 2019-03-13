Dave Franco’s The Rental to star Dan Stevens, Alison Brie

By Express News Service

Dan Stevens, Alison Brie will headline the cast of actor Dave Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental. Touted to be a horror-thriller, The Rental is about two couples who rent a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White are also part of the cast.

Franco, who was last seen in the Oscar-nominated If Beale Street Could Talk, is penning the script along with Joe Swanberg. The Rental is produced by Black Bear Pictures, who are currently producing the Jason Segal-Dakota Johnson-starrer, The Friend. Franco’s Ramona Films are also attached as the producers of the project, which will go on floors next month in Oregon.